EKY animal shelter quadruples euthanizations following increase in animal intake

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few years, WYMT has shared numerous stories on the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Perry County and its constant battle with overpopulation.

Those with the shelter said the overpopulation is reaching new heights; causing them to turn to the worst case scenarios to make ends meet.

In the last decade, KRRAS has managed to drop its euthanizations by more than 90 percent.

“Do we use out of state rescues? Yeah. We’re one of the most fortunate that has many out-of-state rescues, however you can’t rescue yourself out of the situation we’re in,” said the shelter’s board president Tammy Noble.

Noble said due to unusually high animal intake, the shelter has had to euthanize more animals in the past three months than they usually do in a year’s time; often causing young, healthy, animals to get euthanized.

“If we’ve had an animal that’s been here for two months, three months, then we can’t hold that, instead of taking in a new animal and euthanizing it,” said Noble. “We’ve given that animal more of a chance, its face has been out to rescues and its just not getting out.”

Noble said this issue is only going to get worse.

“Spring brings forth new life and unfortunately, that’s puppy season and kitten season and our numbers tend to triple during that time, so obviously, if our intake triples, then our euthanasia is gonna have to triple also,” she said.

Noble said the main way everyone can help this issue is by spaying and neutering their pets, even if they are caged or mostly indoors.

“This is not a shelter problem, this is a community problem,” she said. “We’re only trying to clean up a lot of the messes out there in the community.”

Through options like the shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter program, Noble said the community can help more animals live out their days with loving families.

In order to help with the amount of intakes the shelter has, they are taking surrenders by appointments only.

The shelter is also looking for volunteers to help minimize the workload for shelter staff.

To learn how you can take part in the shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter program or to become a volunteer, you can reach out to staff through the shelter’s Facebook page.

