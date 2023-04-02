Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts National Chalk Day celebration

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County non-profit offered an opportunity for community members to come together and make downtown Hazard a little more colorful.

The Appalachian Arts Alliance held its second National Chalk Day celebration Sunday at the Perry County Farmer’s Market pavilion, inviting people of all ages to get creative.

”A lot of times, you want to go out and do stuff and you have to spend ten dollars a person or twenty dollars a person,” said Lindsey Branson, Director of Education for the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “I just think its nice to be able to offer something that’s free, its simple, its easy; there’s no pressure to come out and do any of our events. It’s just a way to gather around and express yourself and make a community with people.”

Although the organization was celebrating National Chalk Day a day early, those with the Appalachian Arts Alliance hope everyone will continue to take part in the celebration at home or throughout the community.

