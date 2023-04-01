‘We’re resilient and strong’: Isom IGA reopens after being damaged by historic flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight months following the historic flood that ravaged numerous businesses across the region, one hometown grocery store opened its doors once again.

The Isom IGA in Letcher County welcomed shoppers for the first time on Saturday after the store was damaged in July’s flood.

Given that this is the closest grocery store for many Letcher Countians, shoppers were excited to be back.

“We’re so excited for this to be back in our county, our town, our neighborhood; there’s a lot of heart in Letcher County and this helps us to show other people that we’re resilient and strong,” said Renna Sexton, an Isom local.

The Isom IGA is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Afternoon Day 1 Severe Weather Risk for the WYMT viewing area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking late night strong to severe storms followed by high winds
(Source: MGN)
Some still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Police Lights
SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County

Latest News

First responders on the scene of a building collapse in Prestonsburg.
Building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg
Buckhorn charity auction
Community event proves strides in flood recovery for Perry County community
Transylvania Women’s Basketball wins NCAA division III championship
(Source: MGN)
Some still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains