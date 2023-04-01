Transylvania Women’s Basketball wins NCAA division III championship

DALLAS (WYMT) - For the first time in program history, the Transylvania women’s basketball team has won a national title.

The Pioneers defeated Christopher Newport, 57-52, to win the 2023 NCAA Division III Tournament.

THE PIONEERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/awLh8IY3lK — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) April 1, 2023

Transy finishes the season with a perfect 33-0 record. They have gone 99-10 in the last four seasons.

