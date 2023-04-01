Thousands of people in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are stacking up following severe storms early Saturday. More are possible as strong winds continue to move across the area to start the month of April.
Here is a list of outages as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 1325
Jackson: 31
Total: 1,356
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 278
Knott: 116
Total: 394
Kentucky Power:
Leslie: 10
Letcher: 24
Perry: 111
Total: 145
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Knox: 70
Total: 70
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 523
Pulaski: 1,788
Wayne: 115
Total: 2,426
To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.