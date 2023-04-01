Thousands of people in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are stacking up following severe storms early Saturday. More are possible as strong winds continue to move across the area to start the month of April.

Here is a list of outages as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 1325

Jackson: 31

Total: 1,356

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 278

Knott: 116

Total: 394

Kentucky Power:

Leslie: 10

Letcher: 24

Perry: 111

Total: 145

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox: 70

Total: 70

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 523

Pulaski: 1,788

Wayne: 115

Total: 2,426

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

