SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed in Pulaski County on Friday after his truck was hit by a train.

The Pulaski County Sheriff said the crash happened at the intersection of Ware Road and North Highway 1247 in the Science Hill area.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was identified was 82-year-old George Moore of Science Hill.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an official from the Pulaski County coroner’s office.

No one else was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

