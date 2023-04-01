Iowa and LSU to face off in NCAA Women’s National Championship

LSU's Angel Reese tries to drive past Virginia Tech's Taylor Soule during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overwhelmed the reigning champions with another sensational game, scoring 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory on Friday night in the Final Four.

No. 2 Iowa will play No. 3 LSU in the National Championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The spectacular junior guard set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game and became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point games in the NCAA Tournament. She now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.

They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do that as Iowa (31-6) will face LSU in the title game. The Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the other national semifinal.

It’s the Tigers’ first appearance in the title game as Kim Mulkey became the second coach to take two different teams to the championship game.

Thanks to the spectacular play of Clark and the historic year by South Carolina, this was one of the most talked about and highly anticipated matchups in women’s Final Four history,

The game lived up to the hype surrounding it— the best player vs. the best team — much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 19,000 fans.

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina (36-1) had won 42 in a row, including last year’s championship game.

