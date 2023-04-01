Forecast turns quiet for the weekend, tracking another storm chance next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We started April on a windy note. Thankfully, winds will start to calm through tonight and the remainder of the weekend looks quiet. However, we are monitoring another round of showers and storms next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Winds will continue to decrease through tonight. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. It will be chilly, so you may need the jacket if you have any Saturday night plans. Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Comfortable weather continues into Sunday. Some patchy frost will be possible early on Sunday, but a beautiful afternoon is on tap. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine! High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much into Sunday night. We stay dry, but clouds will start to increase across the region. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

Tracking Rain/Storm Chances Next Week

The upcoming work week looks busy as we are tracking different rain and storm chances. It will not rain everyday at your location, but spotty showers are going to be possible.

On Monday, most of the region looks dry, but spotty showers can not be ruled out under a partly sunny sky. Again, it will not rain everywhere, but some of you may need the rain gear at times. Temperatures will be warmer. Highs reach the upper-60s and lower-70s, while lows fall into the lower-50s.

Tuesday looks very similar. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs soar into the upper-70s, and lows dip into the lower-60s.

On Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 Slight risk of severe weather over central and western Kentucky, but, with new model data, that risk could shift further east in later updates. The GFS model has enough instability in the region as temperatures soar into the upper-70s and dewpoints get into the mid-and-lower-60s. However, shear looks to be lacking with this weather system. For now, showers and storms are possible and some of those could be strong to severe. Stay weather aware and keep up with later weather updates.

Extended Forecast

Spotty showers may linger into Thursday, especially early. However, we look to dry out for the second half of Thursday. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s early in the morning, but we fall into the lower-50s by Thursday afternoon.

Most of the region looks dry and cloudy on Friday, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. Highs will be cooler. We top out in the mid-50s, while lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

