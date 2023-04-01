FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat ends, but high wind threat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The storms are on the way out, but we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the chance for damaging winds.

Winds will pick up the later into the day we get as a cold front continues its trek toward the region.

A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are currently in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday unless the National Weather Service decides to cancel it early.

That means we could see wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph depending on where you are.

Those could continue to cause damage and even more power outages and lines break or trees fall on them from being knocked over due to already saturated ground.

Continue to stay weather aware and report any damage to NWS and us here at WYMT. You can share your photos here. Be sure you include your name and location.

Outside of the wind, we will see sunny skies for most of the first day of April. Highs will top out in the upper 60s early and then drop into the low 60s and upper 50s as the front passes by.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s overnight as the skies clear out.

Sunday continues to look dry and a little cooler. Highs will only top out around 60.

Looking Ahead

We are not quite done with the threat for severe weather yet as we head into April’s first week. Highs will surge up into the 70s and 80s Tuesday and into Wednesday as it looks like another powerful weather system will begin to push toward the region. There is still significant uncertainty because this is so far out, but another round of storms looks likely as we head through the middle of the week. It’s something we’ll keep an eye out for and we will keep you posted as we get more data in.

