Community event proves strides in flood recovery for Perry County community

Buckhorn charity auction
Buckhorn charity auction(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn Children and Family Services hosted its third annual charity auction on Saturday.

However, it was not the first time items have been lined up in the Log Gymnasium.

Resources were stacked high after the July flood, and recovery is continuing.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but I do feel we’re moving in the right direction,” Buckhorn Mayor Robbie Turner said.

Part of moving forward includes community events.

Dozens were engaged in the third annual charity auction.

“It’s a fun event. There’s usually something here for everybody. So, you can pretty much find what you need,” Robbie Turner said.

Donations from in-state and out-of-state organizations compiled for the charity auction’s biggest inventory yet.

“Our community lost so much in the flood last year. So, we’ve had more donations brought in this year, and this is a bigger crowd this year than we had last year,” event volunteer Marlene Stokely said.

While people competed through bids for items, they have been united in recovery.

“That’s one thing about our community. Whenever the flooding did happen, everybody was pulling together to help everyone out,” Marlene Stokely said.

All of the proceeds from the auction go towards Buckhorn Children and Family Services programs, including flood relief.

