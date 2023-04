LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcat freshman Cason Wallace has announced his plans to declare for the NBA Draft.

“Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing” 🤝🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/JsNquDJu05 — Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason) April 1, 2023

Wallace is a predicted lottery pick, named SEC Freshman of the Week three times this season.

He ranked fourth in scoring for the Cats this season with 11.7 points per game and 21 points in Kentucky’s tournament loss to Kansas State.

