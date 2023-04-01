Building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg

First responders on the scene of a building collapse in Prestonsburg.
By Jordan Mullins and Evan Hatter
Apr. 1, 2023
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg Police confirm to WYMT that a building has collapsed on South Lake Drive, but no one was injured.

As first responders work the scene, the “S” curve in the area is expected to be closed near the Brickhouse for “a couple hours.”

We do not know if the collapse had anything to do with the latest round of unusually high wind gusts in the region.

WYMT has a reporter at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

