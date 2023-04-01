28th annual Save A Lot Raceday gives back to community members in need

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th annual Save A Lot Raceday took place in Perry County on Saturday, bringing in hundreds of car fanatics and those who are looking to give back to local families who need their support.

“We started it 28 years ago just to sort of show off the race cars because we knew the hard work, and this grew into an event that we have now to try to help some families out and some people out with health issues,” said Raceday coordinator Steve Stollings.

Not only do people from all over bring their cars and trucks to display, but the event offers an auction and partners with other vendors to raise money for people like Dennis Helton.

Helton’s wife, AJ Helton, said Dennis has been battling numerous health conditions for quite some time, so when they learned that he would be one of the event’s fundraiser recipients, they were happy to receive assistance in covering his medical costs.

“Whatever the outcome is, I’m blessed, he’s blessed. I mean, I thank every body. Its not just God, its the people that made it possible, to make this happen,” said AJ Helton.

Stollings said he hopes Raceday can continue helping families for many years to come.

“The way we pride ourselves is at the end of the day, we count every penny we raise and we split it and the families take it home with them,” said Stollings. “At the end of the day, that’s when the tears start flying just because of the gratification of what’s happened today and all of the days leading to today.”

