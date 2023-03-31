WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear signs two high profile bills passed during the recent General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates Friday morning at the state capitol in Frankfort for the signing of two big bills that passed the General Assembly on Thursday.

The ceremony was to sign Senate Bill 47, also known as the medical marijuana bill, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting, into law.

