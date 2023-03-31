WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear signs two high profile bills passed during the recent General Assembly

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates Friday morning at the state capitol in Frankfort for the signing of two big bills that passed the General Assembly on Thursday.

You can watch the signing ceremony below.

The ceremony was to sign Senate Bill 47, also known as the medical marijuana bill, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting, into law.

