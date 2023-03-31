UPS workers build ramp for Vietnam veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you think of UPS, you may just think about your packages being delivered, but the shipping company makes an impact with non-profit projects.

Louisville UPS workers changed a Vietnam veteran’s life by building him a wheelchair ramp on Thursday.

“Man, I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” veteran David Wray said. “I was shocked when I saw all of them show up this morning.”

David Wray is a 76-year-old Vietnam Veteran. Wray has lived in his home in Shepherdsville for almost fifty years.

Recently, he’s fallen down the steps. His wife, worried about his safety, reached out to the Ohio-based non-profit, Ramp It Up, for help.

Each inquiry for Ramp It Up goes through an application process. Some applicants may be eligible for a ramp through their insurance providers.

The organization focuses on helping individuals who fall outside of that scope.

“The three things this is all about are freedom, independence, and accessibility,” CEO of Ramp it Up Greg Schneider said. “Some people don’t have that, but by having a wheelchair ramp you get that back. We provide them with that.”

Schneider is not only the CEO of Ramp It Up, but he’s worked for UPS for forty years. The UPS Foundation funds charitable organizations like Ramp it Up throughout the country.

“Everyone just thinks we think we just deliver packages,” Schneider said. “We are delivering what matters and we are delivering to this family a wheelchair ramp today.”

The Wrays’ are the 7th family in Louisville and 208th nationwide to receive a ramp from the organization.

They are one of the few who have a UPS-funded ramp. Whether it’s a package delivery or a ramp, UPS wants to help.

“It’s not all about getting attention for it. It is just about making sure we are out trying to help people,” UPS President of Aircraft Maintenance and Engineer of UPS Airlines Bill Moore said. “We are not it for the attention or publicity. We are trying to help people who need help. That’s really what it’s all about it.”

