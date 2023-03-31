Rockcastle County fire crews respond to five incidents in same day

Mt. Vernon FD
Mt. Vernon FD(Mount Vernon Fire Department)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department (MVFD) had a busy day and responded to five separate incidents in less than 12 hours.

Around 3 p.m., MVFD responded to a call about a woods fire on Lime Plant Hollow Road that was contained “fairly quickly”.

At 5 p.m., crews assisted with a woods fire, along with the Livingston Fire Department and Climax Fire Department, at Mullins Station Road. The Kentucky Division of Forestry also responded, and the fire was contained.

Around 7 p.m., MVFD crews were still on the scene at Mullins Station Road when they were dispatched to Lime Plant Hollow Road for a second time. Several other area departments also assisted in putting out the blaze.

Around 10:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to Sand Hill Road to assist Livingston fire Department with a structure fire.

Finally, around midnight, crews were dispatched to another woods fire on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Officials say they are thankful for surrounding departments and the teamwork and support they provide.

