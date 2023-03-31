Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden All-American for second straight year

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the John R. Wooden All-American Team.

Tshiebwe was one of ten athletes chosen for the list, however, he was not one of the top five to be considered for the Wooden Award Player of the Year honor.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds for the second-consecutive season. He was the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block per game in another banner season for the Wildcats.

