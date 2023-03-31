Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden All-American for second straight year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the John R. Wooden All-American Team.

Tshiebwe was one of ten athletes chosen for the list, however, he was not one of the top five to be considered for the Wooden Award Player of the Year honor.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds for the second-consecutive season. He was the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block per game in another banner season for the Wildcats.

