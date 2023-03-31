Neighbors describe details of Black Hawk crash

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - As crews continue to investigate the crash that killed nine soldiers inside two Black Hawk helicopters stationed at Fort Campbell, neighbors shared details about what they heard just feet away.

One couple described hearing a loud boom and running outside to see flames shooting from the ground while another man said he heard the crash, but in a different way.

Dozens of emergency vehicles are what Corey Harrison said he ran outside to see just hours after feeling the ground shake beneath him.

“I’m just so sad for the community,” Harrison said. “I drove up to make sure everything was OK.”

You see, Harrison is deaf, so he told his daughter Kate when he realized something was wrong. He quickly called his aunt and uncle who live up the street.

“She was shocked she didn’t know what it was and later found out it was a helicopter,” Harrison said.

Two Black Hawk helicopters filled with nine soldiers from Fort Campbell crashed into one another before smashing into the ground, leaving all on board both helicopters dead, according to Fort Campbell officials.

“My uncle heard a big boom and he got up and walked out and said he saw the flames,” Harrison said.

Harrison said this all happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday and when the sun came up, he sat praying.

“I walked around the farm to make sure everything was OK, the I saw all of the paperwork that fell and all of the books and everything over there at the far end of the farm,” Harrison said.

Harrison is a pastor at an all-deaf church near the base with a congregation filled with Fort Campbell soldiers and families.

“We are blessed that it didn’t hit us, but at the same time we’re sad for the families and the community,” Harrison said.

While crews continue to investigate the cause of the crash, they said they will be praying for the families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.