Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Charlene Lowe
Charlene Lowe(Whitley County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Whitley County babysitter was charged with abusing a young child.

Police charged Charlene Lowe with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

State police said Lowe was babysitting a two-year-old boy for one week while his mother was working.

Officers said the child was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with several bruises and a footprint on his stomach.

In an interview with police, Lowe claimed the injuries came from the boy falling out of bed.

Lowe was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

