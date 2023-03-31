Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, UK Men’s Basketball player Jacob Toppin announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.
ALL LOVE 💙 pic.twitter.com/fkwRmQJ1Pv— Jacob T (@Jtoppin0) March 31, 2023
Toppin added that the support and passion from Big Blue Nation is something that he will never forget.
Toppin averaged 12.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.
