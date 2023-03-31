Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, UK Men’s Basketball player Jacob Toppin announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toppin added that the support and passion from Big Blue Nation is something that he will never forget.

Toppin averaged 12.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - Brennan Canada
Mountain News at 6 - Brennan Canada
Mountain News at 6 - Chester Rose Visitation
Mountain News at 6 - Chester Rose Visitation
Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6 P.M.
Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6 P.M.
The EKU Colonels announced on Thursday that all players with eligibility will return for...
All EKU players with eligibility remaining announce intention to return for 2023-24