From hopeless to happy; COVID patient’s recovery from ‘brain fog’

Doctors have learned that even mild cases of COVID can produce inflammation that affects the brain.
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former COVID patients are finding relief from “brain fog” that affects cognitive skills.

”I was having shaking episodes,” Lauren Libert said. “I had disfunction to the point where I would open up cabinets in my house and not knowing why I opened them all.”

In Libert’s case, brain fog left her unable to perform at work, which took an emotional toll.

“Knowing that my cognitive level was not where it used to be definitely put a damper on my depression, as well as my anxiety and my ADHD,” Libert said. “So, all of the emotional disorders that I had maybe slightly before, all exacerbated because of the fact that the inflammation was there and was taking over my cognition. And it just made me feel like wow, I’m not myself anymore.”

Doctors have learned that even mild cases of COVID can produce inflammation that affects the brain.

One of Libert’s biggest hurdles was getting past the sense of hopelessness and getting into therapy and she is not alone.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re seeing is the more education and awareness that is coming from this diagnosis of brain fog, and that there is something being done to help with the brain fog, that that’s why we’re seeing more patients,” Norton Health Care Speech Language Pathologist Anne Blandford said. “Some of these patients just feel like they’re kind of crazy that all of this is happening and so they’re not getting the help that they need. It’s nice to see people kind of go from feeling like there’s not really much hope to, ‘Wow, I’m back to feeling good again.’”

Libert benefitted from therapeutic exercises that helped her regain the ability to concentrate, multitask and recall words.

“Learning those different strategies and skills help me then to be able to have that confidence level again,” Libert said, “to really be able to speak for myself, and really realize OK, what do I want in life and all of those things.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Latest News

A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.
Community still cleaning up from last week’s weather brace for more powerful winds
Buckhorn Children's and Family Services
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host third annual charity auction
Child abuse awareness event
Local child advocacy center hosts awareness event as abuse reports increase
Charles Brotherton
Community mourns the loss of former police officer
Those in attendance planted pinwheels to show their desire for child abuse awareness.
Gatti’s Goes Blue: Planting pinwheels for prevention