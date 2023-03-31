Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to forecasted severe weather

(WXIX)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has declared a state of emergency as of 3:30 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather.

Gov. Beshear adds that tornadoes are probable in Western Kentucky, but the entire state will be hit by thunderstorms and damaging winds, adding that folks in Western Kentucky should be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m.

“I don’t want to lose one more Kentuckian,” said Gov. Beshear. “Everybody be safe, get to a safe place, and let’s make sure we all get through this together.”

Gov. Beshear also suggested folks remain weather aware throughout the night.

