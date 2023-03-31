Good Question: How does the grand jury and indictment process work?

Good Question: How does the grand jury and indictment process work?
By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is a closer look at a legal process we’ve mentioned several times this week.

For the first time ever, a former president had been indicted by a grand jury. So, for today’s Good Question, we look more at that process of how does the grand jury and indictment process works.

A grand jury is a group of people, chosen from a list of prospective jurors, who decide if there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. Unlike most criminal court proceedings, grand jury proceedings are not open to the public. There’s also no judge present.

A prosecutor presents evidence. There may be witnesses, like law enforcement or victims, and then the jury votes. In Kentucky, nine of 12 members must believe there is enough evidence to return an indictment.

If someone is indicted, then an arraignment is scheduled. That’s a type of hearing where charges against someone are formally presented to them. In felony cases, a plea of not guilty will be entered for them. That’s also when decisions on bail can be set by a judge.

Arraignments are really just the beginning of criminal proceedings.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Latest News

A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.
Community still cleaning up from last week’s weather brace for more powerful winds
Buckhorn Children's and Family Services
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host third annual charity auction
Child abuse awareness event
Local child advocacy center hosts awareness event as abuse reports increase
Charles Brotherton
Community mourns the loss of former police officer
Those in attendance planted pinwheels to show their desire for child abuse awareness.
Gatti’s Goes Blue: Planting pinwheels for prevention