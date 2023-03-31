Gatti’s Goes Blue: Planting pinwheels for prevention

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gatti’s of Pikeville is kicking off Child Abuse Prevention Month a little early.

The Pikeville buffet and game destination hosted its seventh annual “Gatti’s Goes Blue” event Friday, inviting area law enforcement officers and child advocates to celebrate the work and partnerships that keep kids safe, secure, and supported. Those in attendance planted blue pinwheels to share their support.

”Just so many people that, you know, care deeply for these kids. And I think not only does it help us kind of continue the fight that we’re on, but it also helps encourage the kids that see those and allows them to feel supported,” said Kalen Richmond, Community Outreach Coordinator for Judi’s Place for Kids.

The event involved workers from Judi’s Place for Kids, the Division of Protection and Permanency, the Pikeville Police Department, and Kentucky State Police Post 9. Gatti’s workers say it is great to see so much support for the cause, since they are in the kid and family business.

“Seeing all the pinwheels that end up outside, I mean it just brightens your day,” said Mr. Gatti’s GM Connie Irick. “They’re truly there to help everyone it’s it’s just a great feeling to drive in the lot every day and just seeing that hey we all got this it’s a team thing we got to work together on this prevention.”

One of several planned events hopes to put child abuse in the spotlight and encourage community members to be part of the solution.

A proclamation Ceremony is on the schedule for Wednesday, April 5 and Kids Day in the Park is set for Saturday, April 15. Both events are planned for noon in the Pikeville City Park.

