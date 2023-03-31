Former Rep. Angie Hatton appointed to Ky. Public Service Commission

Angie Hatton
Angie Hatton(LRC)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Senate confirmed the appointment of one former Eastern Kentucky representative to a new position.

Former 94th District State Rep. Angie Hatton shared via a Facebook post that she was appointed as Vice Chair of the Kentucky Public Service Commission by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 10, but the Senate then confirmed her appointment on Thursday evening.

Hatton added that she was excited to take on the new role and congratulated other appointments that were confirmed that evening.

