FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking late night strong to severe storms followed by high winds

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A severe weather outbreak is getting going to our west this afternoon and evening and we’re in line for what’s left as strong to severe thunderstorms push toward the mountains later tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch an outbreak of severe thunderstorms likely producing significant severe weather out across the Mississippi Valley this evening. Those thunderstorms look to congeal into a line as they move through the commonwealth overnight. Once they do, our main threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph as they move in past midnight. However, heavy rain and an isolated tornado spin-up cannot be ruled out, but the likelihood is that anything that spins up can be brief. The best chance for this will be across the far western parts of our viewing area near Somerset and Monticello. Temperatures hold steady in the 60s tonight.

Additionally, the threat for impactful weather is not over into Saturday. While the severe thunderstorm threat is gone, as low pressure departs, we will see very high wind gusts pushing through, especially in the late morning and early afternoon hours. These gusts will be upwards of 45-55 mph at times with isolated higher gusts possible on ridgetops. Otherwise, we’re in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy day. We start to clear out overnight as lows settle back into the 30s.

Another Severe Threat?

We’re mostly sunny and quiet as we head into Sunday and Monday, but we’re not quite done with the threat for severe weather yet as we head into April’s first week. Highs will surge up into the 70s and 80s Tuesday and into Wednesday as it looks like another powerful weather system will begin to push toward the region. There is still significant uncertainty because this is so far out, but another round of storms looks likely as we head through the middle of the week. It’s something we’ll keep an eye out for, but our main focus will be on the severe weather threat as we head through tonight and tomorrow.

