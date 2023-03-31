Community still cleaning up from last week’s weather brace for more powerful winds

A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.
A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community still cleaning up after a wet microburst brought down a large number of trees and damaged homes is bracing for more powerful winds in the forecast.

On Friday March 24, an intense storm hit the Shoals area of Wayne County.

After a busy week of cleaning up, neighbors are hoping their work isn’t negated by more strong winds Saturday.

Brittany Bowen lives along state Route 75. The storm tore shingles off her roof and ripped away her skylight.

“It was raining in my kitchen,” she said.

Half her roof is covered with a tarp. She says her home can only take so much more damage.

“I’m scared and nervous,” she said. “They’re talking about more winds. It already took half my house with it. I don’t want it to take any more.”

Last Friday’s winds brought trees down onto Eric Tissenbaum’s mother’s house. A week later, a crew was working on making repairs to the roof.

Tissenbaum says it’s an unfortunate possibility that more severe weather Saturday may undo the progress that’s been made.

“That is a potential, and it’s just something we’re going to have to accept and move on with,” Tissenbaum said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Latest News

Buckhorn Children's and Family Services
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host third annual charity auction
Child abuse awareness event
Local child advocacy center hosts awareness event as abuse reports increase
Charles Brotherton
Community mourns the loss of former police officer
Those in attendance planted pinwheels to show their desire for child abuse awareness.
Gatti’s Goes Blue: Planting pinwheels for prevention