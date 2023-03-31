Community mourns the loss of former police officer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard is continuing to mourn the loss of a beloved community member.

Charles Brotherton died on March 19 after battling an illness.

He was heavily involved in the city, serving as a police officer for Hazard Police Department, being a school resource officer for Hazard Independent Schools, and co-owning Pantry Shelf Market alongside his wife Susan Brotherton.

Many locals said he would do anything for the community.

Hazard High School Principal Donald ‘Happy’ Mobelini said he had an amazing impact on the people around him.

“Charles just had a knack of making people feel good. When he was around you, I never heard anything negative come out of his mouth. He never complained about anything anybody was doing in town,” he said.

His wife Susan said he was her right hand man and that since his passing, she has felt the love from the community.

“Really it hit me when he passed, the community, the outpouring, the police department, the fire department, the schools; they wanted to honor him. They came and helped with his funeral. That gives you a lot of inner peace that you made that difference in a town,” she explained.

She said his impact on the city will last forever.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Latest News

Buckhorn Children's and Family Services
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host third annual charity auction
Child abuse awareness event
Local child advocacy center hosts awareness event as abuse reports increase
Those in attendance planted pinwheels to show their desire for child abuse awareness.
Gatti’s Goes Blue: Planting pinwheels for prevention
Buckhorn Children and Family Services
Buckhorn