Community mourns the loss of former police officer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard is continuing to mourn the loss of a beloved community member.

Charles Brotherton died on March 19 after battling an illness.

He was heavily involved in the city, serving as a police officer for Hazard Police Department, being a school resource officer for Hazard Independent Schools, and co-owning Pantry Shelf Market alongside his wife Susan Brotherton.

Many locals said he would do anything for the community.

Hazard High School Principal Donald ‘Happy’ Mobelini said he had an amazing impact on the people around him.

“Charles just had a knack of making people feel good. When he was around you, I never heard anything negative come out of his mouth. He never complained about anything anybody was doing in town,” he said.

His wife Susan said he was her right hand man and that since his passing, she has felt the love from the community.

“Really it hit me when he passed, the community, the outpouring, the police department, the fire department, the schools; they wanted to honor him. They came and helped with his funeral. That gives you a lot of inner peace that you made that difference in a town,” she explained.

She said his impact on the city will last forever.

