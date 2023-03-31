Buckhorn Children and Family Services host third annual charity auction

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn Children and Family Services is hosting its third annual charity auction on Saturday.

The doors open at 10 a.m. and the auction starts at 11 a.m. at the Buckhorn Children’s Center Gym.

C.E.O. Billy Smith said the community has gone through a lot since the July flooding.

He said this is a way to give back to the community that gave them so much.

“We have been really blessed ever since the flood with donations. We have done all that we can do as an agency to get those donations out to the people. This has kind of been a centralized point,” he said.

He said all of the donations will go towards programs such as their flood relief, foster care and residential programs.

