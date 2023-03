LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was pulled from a Lincoln County lake on Thursday.

Emergency management leaders say they were called out just after noon to a man who went into the water off high 1770 at cedar creek lake.

Divers found him after 5 p.m.

He was identified as 21-year-old Corey Denson.

The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

