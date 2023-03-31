9 soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash
The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.
“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”
All nine soldiers have been identified.
Caleb Gore, 25
Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.
“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”
His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.
Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.
Taylor Mitchell, 30
Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years. Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.
Other soldiers identified include:
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
