2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Joel Griffin Moore, Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to police.

Police said officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store on East Raines Road at 7:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a brief foot chase took place within a one-block radius. What happened next has not been disclosed.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were taken to Regional One Health. At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center.
London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
KSP investigating deaths in Rockcastle County

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy
While most of the region continues to stay under a risk for strong to severe storms later...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, storms and windy conditions to wrap up March, start April
A small team of volunteers ventures every day to a war-battered Ukrainian town to deliver...
Ukraine: Delivering water close to front lines