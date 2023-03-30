Youth resource center opening in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday for the new Prestonsburg Clubhouse.

Project Director Marquita Little said a clubhouse is needed for the area.

“This population is the population that statistically, we see falling through the cracks. We wanted to make a safe space for them, so that they could come and get services without feeling like they are going to the doctors office,” she explained.

The process of creating this space took approximately six months.

Coordinator Ethan Doebel said the clubhouse will serve as a safe space for youth to receive resources that help better their future.

“We want to keep kids from getting into trouble. This is a safe place for them to be with their friends, meet new people, work on goals and receiving services at the same time,” he said.

Doebel said he wants for the stigma surrounded by mental health to go away and hopes this center helps with that.

“Especially in this age group, 16 to 25-year-olds, having somewhere that is non-clinical, somewhere where kids can come and see new places, have fun and interact with while receiving these mental health services is beneficial and like I said, non clinical,” he added.

Director Little said she hopes the youth will be more willing to come to the clubhouse.

“I feel like our youth, when they come here, will be way more at ease and they are more likely to get those services as opposed to going to a clinic to get those services,” she said.

Both Doebel and Little said they hope this center serves as a place to provide the youth with needs for the real world.

