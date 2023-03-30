Tennessee non-profit returns to EKY to help flood survivors

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit based in Tennessee returned to Kentucky for the second time since last fall.

Work Loving God Inc. is a group of around 50 people of many different ages, and they are back to help flood survivors rebuild.

“Even these people that were faced with such horrible circumstances were holding onto their faith with white knuckles, but they were holding onto their faith. We felt like that if they’re holding on then we’re going to hold on with them,” Stephen Burkhart, Work Loving God Inc. founder, said.

After a few months back in Tennessee, Burkhart saw the need for help is still real in Eastern Kentucky.

Now, dozens of people have gathered to do just that.

“You can’t tell who’s from Tennessee, who’s from Mississippi, who’s from Pennsylvania. The only blood line we’re following is the bloodline that flows from the cross of Jesus Christ,” Burkhart said.

Volunteer Kris Sheffield runs a gutter company in the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, but he felt compelled to serve in Eastern Kentucky with his employees.

“I can’t really say enough good things about the people here. You know the Lord just laid upon us to help others and to bring other people with us,” Kris Sheffield said.

Michael Binder, who is also from Pennsylvania, has been leading construction of a Mount Carmel School home as part of their assisting efforts.

“We’re redoing the siding on the outside, closing in a bunch of windows, insulating, trying to get the drywall finished on the outside. As you can see we’ve built a big deck on the back,” Michael Binder said.

Above all of that, however, their purpose is to serve God.

“The bible says there is more joy in giving than receiving,” Michael Binder said.

To find out more about Work Loving God Inc. or donate towards their efforts, you can click here.

