Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974

One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A set of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead in Nevada last year has been identified as a man who drowned in 1974.

Clark County authorities said the remains were identified as those of Donald Smith from Las Vegas, who was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Contractors working in the Callville Bay area discovered Smith’s remains on Oct. 17, 2022. Additional remains were found in the area on Oct. 19, and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

Officials said Smith died in April of 1974. His death was ruled as accidental.

Another set of skeletal remains found on May 7, 2022, were identified as those of Thomas Erndt, also from Las Vegas.

Remains found in a barrel on May 1, 2022, were from a man who died from a gunshot wound. Authorities said those remains have not yet been identified.

Remains were found on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 of 2022. Officials said these remains all belonged to the same person, but that person has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school

Latest News

Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Nashville, first lady gather to remember school shooting victims
A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash.
Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power
Two devastating school shootings were handled two very different ways.
Uvalde vs. Nashville: Differences in handling shootings