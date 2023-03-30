Police still searching for missing man more than one year later

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are again asking for your help to find a man who has been missing since last year.

Michael Anthony Lamb was last seen on March 25th, 2022 in Harlan County.

He is 5′9″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was 52 years old when he went missing.

The sheriff’s office put out the flyer below on its Facebook page hoping to find out more about his disappearance.

Officials say the investigation is still active and they are following up on all leads.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call the office at 606-573-1313.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.