One more dry day before storm chances return to wrap up the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If there is anything you need to get done outside, today is your day. Conditions take a turn as we head toward the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day on another chilly note, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s as you head out the door. Some patchy frost is possible, so watch out for that. Look for mainly sunny skies again with maybe a few more clouds late. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s for most.

Tonight, clouds increase and lows drop to around 50. We might see a stray shower around daybreak Friday. We’ll have to keep an eye out for that.

Extended Forecast

Two things will happen on Friday as we get ready to wrap up the month of March: It will be soggy at times and it will be windy. Temperatures will make their way upward throughout the day and likely reach their high just before midnight in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds will be cranking with gusts of more than 25 mph at times. Some of that rain could be heavy, so keep an eye out for ponding water.

Friday night, a line of strong to severe storms will roll in with the front. The winds outside of those storms will pick up even more, gusting to 40 mph or perhaps even stronger at times. Most of the region is under a severe threat during the overnight hours, so you need to have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued.

The latest SPC day 2 outlook has most of our region under some sort of severe threat with the biggest risk out toward the I-75 corridor and west. (WYMT Weather)

A weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app are the best tools. If you are using the app to get alerts, make sure you keep your phone off silent. The main threats continue to be damaging wind and heavy rain, but a brief, isolated spin up tornado can’t be ruled out, especially back toward Interstate 75 and west. Please stay weather aware. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 50s by Saturday morning as the front moves through.

Just because we expect the rain chances to wrap up fairly quickly on Saturday, that doesn’t mean the wind is going anywhere. We could still see gusts of more than 40 mph at times, even with sunshine. It will be Saturday night before those winds start to die down. I think we make our way back into the mid to upper 60s early before temps start to fall during the afternoon hours.

Skies should clear out for Saturday night and Sunday as we head through the first weekend of April. Lows will drop into the 30s behind the front Saturday night. Sunny skies will wrap up the weekend on Sunday and highs will only work their way back into the low 60s in the afternoon hours.

We continue to watch another potential system early next week, possibly moving in sometime Tuesday. We’ll have more on that one as we get closer. Welcome to spring in Kentucky!

Here is your 7 day forecast starting the morning of March 30th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

