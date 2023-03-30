One EKY police department teaming up with local organization for Autism Awareness Month

Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook(Pikeville Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April is Autism Awareness Month and one police department is taking part in the movement in a big way.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they will add custom temporary patches to their cruisers starting April 1st.

The department is also teaming up with the AVA Center in Pikeville to purchase Carter Kits, which are sensory bags that contain items to help officers comfort any kids with the disorder they may come across in the future on calls.

People who live in Pikeville who have an autistic person in their home are also encouraged to come by the station to get one of the custom placards to put somewhere where responding officers will see it to let them know how to handle the situation.

You can reach out to the department by calling them at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school
Delilah at Raising Cane's
Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery
Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.
Police: Pikeville woman stabs mother, flees, leaving children behind
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Gov. Beshear: Deaths expected following helicopter crash in Trigg County
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more dry day before storm chances return to wrap up the week
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police still searching for missing man more than one year later
Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023
Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023