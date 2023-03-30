One EKY police department teaming up with local organization for Autism Awareness Month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April is Autism Awareness Month and one police department is taking part in the movement in a big way.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they will add custom temporary patches to their cruisers starting April 1st.

The department is also teaming up with the AVA Center in Pikeville to purchase Carter Kits, which are sensory bags that contain items to help officers comfort any kids with the disorder they may come across in the future on calls.

People who live in Pikeville who have an autistic person in their home are also encouraged to come by the station to get one of the custom placards to put somewhere where responding officers will see it to let them know how to handle the situation.

You can reach out to the department by calling them at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.