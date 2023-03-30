Officials: 9 dead after two military helicopters crash in Trigg County

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/WYMT/AP/CBS NEWS) - Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash and confirmed nine crew members died as a result.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Trigg County. The crash was reported between Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Officials at the base say the status of the crew members is unknown at this time. While no numbers have been officially released, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin said it is feared that as many as nine people were killed based on the crew complement of the choppers.

Kentucky State Police said the helicopters crashed in a field area, and no damage to homes is being reported. A perimeter was established around the debris field and the few people living in the area were asked to evacuate.

Nick Tomaszewski lives in south Cadiz and often observes helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead, but he said the two that flew by on Wednesday night seemed out of the ordinary.

“I told my wife, ‘Wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason. About a minute later, they were coming across, and there was a large explosion in the sky, almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up,” Tomaszewski said.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

He also posted a follow-up tweet Thursday morning saying he was traveling to the base to support the troops and their families.

Members of the Kentucky Senate stood for a moment of silence Thursday morning in honor of the crash victims.

“We do not know the extent of what has gone on, but I understand it is bad and there has been a substantial loss of life of our military,” Senate President Robert Stivers told the somber chamber.

Officials at Fort Campbell are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday. We plan to carry it live.

