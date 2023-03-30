Martin County students demanding change after bullying incident

Students protest in Martin County.
Students protest in Martin County.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox and Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Martin County are demanding change after a bullying incident came to light.

The students had a protest after they say their peer, Heather, was the recent target of a group of bullies on campus.

“They ruined what made her happy,” sophomore Hanna Fields said.

Students said bullies have taken advantage of Heather’s fetal alcohol syndrome diagnosis and friendly personality to manipulate her into embarrassing and harmful situations.

“Heather doesn’t understand that these girls aren’t laughing with her, they are laughing at her,” sophomore Kadence Hale said.

When recent screenshots and videos were brought to light, many students were outraged.

“And my first question was what are you going to do about this?” Kadence Hale said.

Several students and parents said they took their concerns to the school district.

“None of the staff did nothing about it. They call her names in the hallways - really bad names - and they do not get in trouble,” freshman Trenton McCoy said.

Students felt no one was listening.

“All they cared about was shutting us up,” student Brooklyn Newsome added.

So, they joined forces and voices.

“I just hope that it changes everything, and I mean everything. The whole system needs to be changed,” senior Gracie Muncy said.

Students said they were informed that prom has been canceled because of the protest, and many were expelled or suspended for attending. This cannot be confirmed, as school administrators have not responded to our request for comment.

