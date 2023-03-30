London PD arrests woman for DUI, careless driving

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department arrested Dorothy Coleman, 43, of Elkhorn City, for driving under the influence and careless driving.

Police say Coleman was driving recklessly along the Hal Rogers Parkway, leading to her arrest. Police also said some people on the parkway flagged them down as she had nearly caused multiple crashes.

After failing a sobriety test, Coleman was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving and license to be in possession.

She is now being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.