Letcher County trash pick-up prices increase, some locals upset

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Letcher Countians say they are outraged after an increase in the price of trash pick-up services.

“I have always paid, I have never been late and I do not feel that it is fair for the residents that pay, keep getting it raised when others go without paying,” said Susan Adams, a Letcher County resident.

The Letcher County Judge Executive’s Office announced that beginning April 1, residential monthly service fees would increase to $25, a 58.7 percent increase from $17.75.

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams agrees that it is not fair, but there is not enough funding.

“It is not fair for half of the population to pay for everybody else. So, we are actively searching those folks down, and getting those bills cleared up.”

Adams explained that inflation has caused costs to increase in the past couple of years. He said facilities need updating and he hopes the costs will go down once changes are made.

