Laurel County named one of three areas to receive grant funding

Kentucky State Capital(WKYT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Laurel County is one of three areas receiving grant funding through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative.

The three counties, Madison, Greenup and Laurel, will split $2.7 million that will help develop sites and buildings.

“Staying proactive at the front end of the site selection process is a critical element to setting Kentucky up for future economic success,” said Gov. Beshear. “The KPDI program gives the commonwealth a competitive advantage by ensuring availability of quality sites and buildings to help attract growing companies and great jobs throughout the state.”

The Laurel County Fiscal Court is partnering with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to use a little more than $1.5 million of those funds. They will use the money to help fund a 105,000-square-foot spec building for new businesses.

