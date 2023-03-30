KSP investigating deaths in Rockcastle County

(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is conducting a death investigation stemming from a domestic dispute in Rockcastle County.

Police say Michael Collinsworth, 47, of Mount Vernon, shot and killed his wife, Tonya Collinsworth, 45, also of Mount Vernon.

After shooting his wife, Collinsworth shot and killed himself, police said.

The incident occurred on Copper Creek Road. The Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office pronounced Michael and Tonya Collinsworth dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school
Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.
Police: Pikeville woman stabs mother, flees, leaving children behind
Delilah at Raising Cane's
Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

Latest News

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Two people were injured after a shooting that occurred in Falmouth, Kentucky on March 29.
21-year-old charged with attempted murder in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say
Letcher County Courthouse
Letcher County trash pick-up prices increase, some locals upset
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. Senate votes to convict fmr. commonwealth’s attorney in first impeachment since 1888