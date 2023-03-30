KSP investigating deaths in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is conducting a death investigation stemming from a domestic dispute in Rockcastle County.

Police say Michael Collinsworth, 47, of Mount Vernon, shot and killed his wife, Tonya Collinsworth, 45, also of Mount Vernon.

After shooting his wife, Collinsworth shot and killed himself, police said.

The incident occurred on Copper Creek Road. The Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office pronounced Michael and Tonya Collinsworth dead at the scene.

