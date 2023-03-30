KSP investigating deadly house fire in SKY; body of retired trooper found inside

(Atlanta News First)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 officials say a retired state trooper’s body was recovered from a deadly house fire.

Troopers say they received a call on Wednesday from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at the residence.

Once the fire was extinguished, police say they found unidentifiable human remains, which the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as Phillip Hays, 57.

Officers say Hays retired from KSP Post 11 in 2013.

