Johnson County students use new technology to map trails

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the past, mapping hiking, biking, or off-road trails was a tough task, but with new technology, the task has been made much easier.

“You used to have, you know, you’re walking it with a stopwatch or you’re walking it with a tape measure, you’re counting steps, and that’s just not the case anymore, thankfully,” said Big Sandy ADD GIS Manager Jamie Pinson.

Now, 18 students at Johnson Central High School have joined as junior members of the Johnson County Trail Town Committee and are getting hands-on experience with satellite mapping and using drones to get a birds-eye view of potential trail areas.

On Thursday, students met at the football field for a bit of training and to see how the new technology works.

“We can go and map different trailheads, the waters, the bathrooms, if there are any,” said junior Johnson County Trail Town Committee member Austin Young, “and you can simply walk it and press a couple of buttons and it’ll track your location wherever you walk, and it’s all already mapped for you.”

Along with making mapping new trails much easier, officials say it is important to allow the students to get involved in their community.

“We want them invested in what’s going on in their own backyard and what their quality of life can be like and as well as maybe some adventure tourism business opportunities,” said Johnson County Trail Town Committee catalyst Lara Pack.

The new trails are also poised to bring in more tourists, thus boosting the economy and providing opportunities for the next generation.

“There are so many new opportunities here that I think will honestly keep people here because as our youth start getting older, people are going to start saying that, you know, Johnson County might just be the place to be,” said junior Johnson County Trail Town Committee member Jerrika Daniels.

Pack and Pinson added that some of the students have already been hard at work mapping the Thealka Park Trail and used the new technology in the field on March 23.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.