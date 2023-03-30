Impeachment of former Commonwealth’s Attorney to reach full Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The impeachment of former Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ronnie Goldy, is heading to the Full Senate.

Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman who facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos, which led to his resignation in February.

Kentucky lawmakers said it is their job to take his punishment further.

It has not been determined whether the full Senate will hear the impeachment case.

The Kentucky constitution states lawmakers must adjourn by midnight on Thursday.

