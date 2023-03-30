Gov. Beshear: Deaths expected following helicopter crash in Trigg County

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene(WSMV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Western Kentucky.

Our sister station WSMV in Nashville is reporting two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters out of Ft. Campbell were involved in a crash in Trigg County.

Officials at the base say the status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The crash was reported between Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school
Delilah at Raising Cane's
Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays
Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.
Police: Pikeville woman stabs mother, flees, leaving children behind

Latest News

Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023
Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023
Protesters chanting in the House gallery were being escorted out in handcuffs.
Protesters escorted from House Chamber as controversial ‘anti-trans’ bill becomes law
Impeachment of former Commonwealth’s Attorney to reach full Senate
Fire breaks out at Best Western hotel in Somerset