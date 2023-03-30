Gov. Beshear: Deaths expected following helicopter crash in Trigg County

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Western Kentucky.

Our sister station WSMV in Nashville is reporting two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters out of Ft. Campbell were involved in a crash in Trigg County.

Officials at the base say the status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The crash was reported between Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

