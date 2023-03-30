Good Question: How does the veto process work in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We saw Republican lawmakers override more than a dozen of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes on Wednesday.

It’s a topic we have spent a lot of time talking about the past few days, which got us asking, how does the veto process work in Kentucky? That’s today’s Good Question.

When a bill is passed in Kentucky, the governor has three options: they may sign it, permit it to become law without their signature or veto it.

Because the governor has 10 days to act on a bill, lawmakers usually pass their priority bills before the veto recess. That ensures they can vote to override a potential veto in the last two days, which is what we saw on Wednesday.

Kentucky is one of six states that only requires a simple majority to override a veto. That means 51 state representatives and 20 state senators.

Republicans control 80 of 100 seats in the House and 30 of 38 seats in the Senate, so getting to that majority is a fairly easy task for them.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.