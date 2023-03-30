FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms and high winds poised to move in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a beautiful day today and calm conditions continue tonight. However, we have issued a WYMT First Alert Weather Day as we watch the potential for severe weather and very gusty winds as we close the work week and head into the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the potential for strong to severe storms, but not tonight. Tranquil weather continues as we head through tonight as high pressure continues to move out. We’re milder than we’ve been overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50º as clouds increase.

Our active weather period starts tomorrow as a strong storm system moves into the region. Severe weather isn’t a high probability during the day with scattered showers pushing through during the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to slowly increase through the day and evening, topping out in the upper 60s.

Severe weather chances work in late evening and into the overnight as strong to severe storms that have developed out across the Mississippi Valley work into the region. We have plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere, but fuel for storms will be lacking a bit given the time of day. Nevertheless, heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds will be possible as we head through the overnight hours. The best probability for that, alongside the small chance for a brief, spin-up tornado, will be west of Interstate 75. Minor flooding can’t be ruled out, but storms will be moving fast enough that that shouldn’t be much of an issue. Storms start to move out by daybreak.

The Weekend and Beyond

Our storm threat may be over on Saturday, but we’re not done with the impactful weather. As low pressure departs and we see some sunshine break out in the afternoon hours, we’re looking at another windy Saturday. We’re talking sustained winds 20-30 MPH with gusts at times up to 45-55 MPH. We will likely see a Wind Advisory in place for the region as highs get up into the middle 60s. Yes, this can knock down some trees and power lines, and yes, power outages will be possible. The good news is that winds should day down later on Saturday as the low pressure finally moves up into the northeast.

We’re briefly quiet on Sunday and much of Monday in between systems, though we warm from the 60s on Sunday into the 70s on Monday as we watch yet another strong system for the middle of next week. That one too has the possibility for strong storms for part of the region, but we are still too far out for specifics on that one as we head through next week. Stick with us, though, we’ll be here to give you the First Alert!

